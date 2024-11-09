Stewart accounts for 3 TDs, Fedor kicks late 50-yard FG; Houston Christian beats Nicholls 24-21

HOUSTON (AP) — Cutter Stewart accounted for three second-half touchdowns Saturday and Dillon Fedor kicked a 50-yard field goal with…

HOUSTON (AP) — Cutter Stewart accounted for three second-half touchdowns Saturday and Dillon Fedor kicked a 50-yard field goal with 58 seconds to play to help Houston Christian beat Nicholls 24-21.

Stewart led Houston Christian (4-6, 2-3 Southland Conference) on an 11-play, 73-yard drive that culminated when he scored on a 9-yard run that made it 21-all with 3:46 to play. The Colonels took just 24 seconds off the clock as they went three-and-out, Jesse Valenzuela returned the punt 9 yards to the Huskies took possession at the Nicholls 49 and a few plays later Fedor made the winning field goal.

Stewart replaced starter CJ Rogers in the second quarter and was 13-of-30 passing for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Huskies. AJ Wilson finished with two receptions for 137 yards.

Wilson caught a short pass from Stewart at the 10, spun outside and raced down the left sideline for a 97-yard touchdown that cut Houston Christian’s deficit to 14-7 with 7:12 left in the third quarter. The teams traded punts until Stewart threw a long a pass to Champ Dozier for a 35-yard touchdown that made it 14-all with 2:23 to go until the fourth.

Collin Guggenheim’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive and gave Nicholls (4-6, 2-3) a seven-point lead with 13:32 to play.

Pat McQuaide went 26 of 47 for 246 yards passing for Nicholls. Jason Barnes Jr. had 10 receptions for 91 yards and Scrappy Osby added 79 yards receiving on six catches.

