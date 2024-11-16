Stanford beats No. 22 Louisville 38-35 on walk-off field goal

STANFORD, Calif (AP) — Emmet Kenney made a career-long 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Stanford a 38-35…

STANFORD, Calif (AP) — Emmet Kenney made a career-long 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Stanford a 38-35 victory over No. 22 Louisville on Saturday, ending the Cardinal’s six-game losing streak.

Down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Stanford (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) tied it on Emmett Mosley V’s two touchdown passes, the second a 25-yarder from backup quarterback Justin Lamson with 45 seconds left.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Stanford got the ball at its own 45, then benefited from two penalties. Louisville (6-4, 4-3) was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a short swing pass, putting Stanford in position for the field goal.

Kenney, who earlier converted from 41 and 24 yards, lined up for a 57-yard kick, but Louisville’s Quincy Riley was offside. That moved the ball 5 yards closer, and Kenney split the uprights.

Ashton Daniels passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns — two to Mosley, who had 13 catches for 168 yards.

Louisville’s Tyler Shough passed for 270 yards and a touchdown.

Duke Watson ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns for Louisville. He had a 68-yard scoring run in the third quarter following a blocked punt. Watson, a true freshman, was the Cardinals’ primary running back after Isaac Brown sustained a shoulder injury and was held out in the second half.

Takeaways

Louisville: For most of the afternoon, the Cardinals looked a lot like the team that knocked off No. 11 Clemson two weeks ago. But the offense went silent and the defense made the two critical late penalties,

Stanford: Coach Troy Taylor’s team showed a lot of grit and poise in coming back.

Poll implications

Louisville was in position to maintain its ranking but the late collapse is likely to send the Cardinal down a few spots in the Top 25.

Up next

Louisville: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Stanford: At California in the Big Game on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.