Sergent-to-Reed connection leads San Diego to 40-13 rout of Davidson

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grant Sergent threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Ja’seem Reed, and San Diego rode a 30-point second quarter to a 40-13 win over Davidson on Saturday.

Sergent threw for 307 yards on 19-of-27 passing, with Reed grabbing 14 passes for 186 yards. His two touchdown catches raised his Pioneer Football League-leading total to eight this season. Logan Gingg added 106 yards rushing with one touchdown for San Diego (5-3, 3-2).

The Toreros had four touchdowns and a field goal in the second quarter, highlighted by Jerry Riggins’ 73-yard fumble return for a touchdown and all three of Sergent’s touchdown passes.

The Toreros led 37-13 at halftime and Aidan Lehman’s 46-yard field goal 12 minutes into the fourth quarter was the only score of the second half.

Davidson (5-4, 3-3) got touchdown runs of 9 yards from Sam Valor in the first quarter and 32 yards by Luke Durkin in the second.

Led by Valor with 77 yards, Davidson had 228 yards rushing but only 36 yards passing.

