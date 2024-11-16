Sacred Heart ends its season with 31-20 win over Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jalen Madison rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, quarterback John Michalski rushed for two…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jalen Madison rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown, quarterback John Michalski rushed for two scores and Sacred Heart defeated Merrimack 31-20 on Saturday.

Michalski rushed for a 37-yard score to get the Pioneers (5-6) within 17-14 by halftime. His 3-yard TD ended a 75-yard drive to give them the lead at 21-10 late in the third period.

A pick-6 by Quinn Hart and field goal by Matt Kling extended Sacred Heart’s lead in the fourth quarter.

Madison went 73 yards for a score on Sacred Heart’s first play from scrimmage after Merrimack’s Jermaine Corbett opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return.

Corbett rushed for 163 yards on 22 carries including an 18-yard touchdown for Merrimack (4-6).

Sacred Heart had 283 yards rushing to the Warriors’ 256 with the teams combining for only 168 yards passing. Both quarterbacks threw two interceptions.

This game was Sacred Heart’s season finale. Merrimack finishes next Saturday at Fordham.

