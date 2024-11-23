Rutherford, Jones lead Stephen F. Austin to a 32-19 win over FCS playoff-bound Abilene Christian

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Rutherford threw for two first-half touchdowns and Qualan Jones ran for two more in the…

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Rutherford threw for two first-half touchdowns and Qualan Jones ran for two more in the third quarter to help power Stephen F. Austin to a 32-19 win over Abilene Christian in a nonconference season finale on Saturday night.

The loss snapped the four-game win streak that had cemented the United Athletic Conference championship and an FCS playoff berth for Abilene Christian (8-4, 7-1). The Lumberjacks (7-5, 4-3) finished the season in third place in the Southland Conference behind Incarnate Word and Southeast Louisiana.

SFA got off to a fast start when its defense forced Abilene Christian into a poor punt deep in its own territory and capitalized when Rutherford hit Lavar Lindo from 8 yards out to make it 7-0. The Lumberjacks trapped the Wildcats at their own 4-yard line with :23 left in the first quarter and Abilene Christian was penalized back to its own 2 on first down. Sam Hicks was tackled for a loss and an SFA safety to make it 9-0 to start the second quarter. Rutherford hit Kylon Harris for a 60-yard touchdown to make it 16-0. Maverick McIvor got Abilene Christian on the board with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jed Castles to get within 16-6 at halftime.

The Lumberjacks opened the second half with 17 straight points after Chris Campos kicked a 30-yard field goal and Jones scored on runs of 10 and 1 yards to take a 32-6 lead. Carson Haggard threw 74 yards to Nehemiah Martinez late in the third quarter and 18 yards to Blayne Taylor in the fourth to set the final margin.

Rutherford completed 17 of 30 passes for 260 yards. Jones had 17 carries for 62 yards. Jordan Nabors caught three passes for 104 yards and Harris pulled in six for another 81.

Haggard was 12-of-30 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Abilene Christian. Martinez caught six passes for 127 yards.

