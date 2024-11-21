Rutgers and No. 24 Illinois face each other with hopes of landing more prestigious bowl bids

No. 24 Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, noon EST (Peacock) BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers…

No. 24 Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, noon EST (Peacock)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers by 1 1/2.

Series History: Illinois leads 5-3.

What’s at stake?

Both teams are bowl eligible and are playing for bids to more high-profile games. After snapping a two-game losing streak with a win over Michigan State and moving into the CFP for the second time at No. 25, Illinois finishes out the regular season with games at Rutgers and at Northwestern. The Scarlet Knights can clinch a second straight winning season with a record third-straight win in conference play.

Key matchup

Rutgers offensive line against Illinois’ front seven. The Illini lead the Big Ten in sacks during conference games, averaging 3.14. Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas is tied for the conference lead with seven sacks. Rutgers’ line is led by tackle Hollin Pierce. It has allowed an average of 1.6 sacks, ninth-best in the league, and has cleared the way for running back Kyle Monangai to post his second straight 1,000-yard season.

Players to watch

Illinois: Pat Bryant. The wide receiver has 43 catches for 717 yards and eight touchdowns, which is third in the Big Ten and tied for 15th in the nation. He caught four passes for a career-high 135 yards and a TD in his final home game this past weekend.

Rutgers: Linebacker Dariel Djabome. The junior leads the team with 88 tackles and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with five, three of which came in a win over Minnesota. He ranks 24th nationally in tackles per game and his 8.8 average is tied for fourth in the Big Ten. The Canadian has led the team in tackles in six times.

Facts & figures

Illinois is back in the Top 25 for the eighth time this season. The total is the program’s most since 2001, when it appeared in 10 polls. … Illini QB Luke Altmyer has the conference’s best touchdown to interception ratio with 18 TDs and three picks. … Illinois has three defensive backs with multiple interceptions: Xavier Scott (3), Miles Scott (2), and Torrie Cox Jr. (2). …. Illinois ranks 8th-best nationally in fewest penalty yards per game (36.4), one behind Rutgers at (34.6). … Rutgers is bowl eligible for the eighth time under coach Greg Schiano and is poised to earn the 13th bowl invitation in program history. The Scarlet Knights last earned bowl eligibility in consecutive seasons from 2011-14. … Rutgers has never won four conference games in a season since joining the league. … QB Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown 14 touchdown passes. … Monangai ranks third in Rutgers history with 2,970 yards rushing and is tied for seventh with 26 rushing touchdowns. … Rutgers allowed less than 20 points in back-to-back Big Ten games for the second time since joining the conference, also in 2022 (Nebraska and Indiana). … Rutgers has blocked 73 kicks (43 punts, 17 field goals, 13 extra points) in Schiano’s two tenures.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.