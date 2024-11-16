Rushawn Baker rushes for 156 yards, 3 touchdowns in Elon’s 31-25 victory over Maine

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Rushawn Baker rushed for 156 yards with a touchdown run in each of the first three…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Rushawn Baker rushed for 156 yards with a touchdown run in each of the first three quarters to help Elon turn back Maine 31-25 on Saturday.

Matthew Downing connected with Chandler Brayboy for a 46-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage for Elon (5-6, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Four plays later Baker polished off the 75-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Baker ran it in from 3 yards out to end a 16-play, 75-yard drive and the Phoenix led 14-3 with 8:43 left before halftime. Maine (5-6, 3-4) answered with 67 seconds remaining when Jaharie Martin scored on a 3-yard run at the end of a 13-play, 91-yard drive to get the Black Bears within 14-10 at the intermission.

A 25-yard run by Baker, and Downing’s 20-yard completion to Jamarien Dalton on third-and-4 set up Baker’s 6-yard touchdown run for a 21-10 advantage with 4:21 left in the third quarter. Trevin Ewing returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards and Martin ran it in from 7 yards out three plays later. Carter Peevy hit Joe Gillette for the two-point conversion and Maine trailed 21-18.

Downing connected with Brayboy for a 70-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage and the Phoenix quickly pushed their lead back to 10 heading to the fourth quarter.

Luke Barnes kicked a 40-yard field goal for Elon midway through and Peevy hit Montigo Moss for an 11-yard touchdown with 2 seconds left for Maine.

Downing completed 17 of 26 passes for 299 yards for the Phoenix. Baker did his damage on 27 carries with a long run of 54 yards. Brayboy totaled 138 yards on three catches.

Peevy finished with 271 yards on 22-for-37 passing with an interception for the Black Bears.

