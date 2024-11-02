Rourke throws 4 TDs, No. 13 Hoosiers beat Spartans 47-10 for first 9-0 start in program history

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt, and…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt, and Amare Ferrell had two interceptions Saturday to lead No. 13 Indiana to a 47-10 victory over Michigan State and its first 9-0 start in school history.

Rourke, who missed last week’s game against Washington following surgery on an injured right thumb, showed no ill effects and completed 19 of 29 passes.

The Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter before scoring 47 consecutive points to claim their ninth straight win by double digits. This is only the third season in Indiana history — dating back to the 1800s — in which the Hoosiers have won nine games.

“It’s awesome,” Rourke said about starting 9-0. “It’s just a great feeling. We’ve prepared for this moment since January, getting to know all the new guys, and really just start feeling everything out. We knew we had a special team, but it’s just great to see it play out the way it is. And hopefully, we keep rolling.”

Rourke, who was injured in the first half against Nebraska two weeks ago, played with a splint over his thumb nail with a glove to cover it.

“I had some things that minimized the pain starting the game,” Rourke said. “It was definitely a little bit sore with every throw. But something that I knew was going to come and I wanted to play through because you don’t get a chance to play football a lot.”

Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) jumped in front in the first quarter off a 47-yard field goal by Jonathan Kim and an 18-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Chiles to Nick Marsh. Indiana hadn’t trailed this season prior to Kim’s field goal.

Rourke responded by leading the Hoosiers to touchdowns on three of their next four drives. Following a 17-yard scoring pass to Zach Horton, Ty Son Lawton put Indiana ahead with a 1-yard run, and Rourke capped the first-half scoring with a 4-yard pass to Sarratt.

“We had to trail at some point,” Sarratt said. “I’m glad we overcame it now. Nothing changed on the sideline. We knew we were just going out there and trying to execute each time we went out there.”

In the second half, the Hoosiers added a blocked punt by D’Angelo Ponds for a safety, Rourke’s touchdown passes to Myles Price and Sarratt, a 29-yard field goal by Nicolas Radicic and a 16-yard scoring run by Omar Cooper Jr.

“Michigan State came out and really made some impressive plays on offense, throwing and catching, and we responded with a nice touchdown drive,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “And then we got a couple turnovers on defense, which were huge.

“It was pretty dominant win, really, 47 straight points on the road against, I think, a good football team.”

Chiles, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 193 yards and two interceptions, was forced out of the game in the third quarter when he was hit while throwing the ball away.

“We got embarrassed today,” Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said. “It’s a terrible taste in our mouths, but that’s what you sign up for.”

The takeaway

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed why they are ranked fifth in total defense. They had two interceptions by Ferrell, a safety, 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and held the Spartans to minus-24 yards rushing.

“I don’t have the full composite (stat sheet) in front of me, but like, that’s really impressive,” Cignetti said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen those kind of numbers on a team that I’ve coached. That’s a great credit to our defensive players (and) staff.”

Michigan State: Turnovers continued to hamper the Spartans as Chiles threw his 11th interception of the season. The Spartans have 18 turnovers on the season compared to 17 offensive touchdowns.

Poll implications

The Hoosiers registered their ninth straight win by double digits and likely will move up in the polls.

Up next

Indiana hosts Michigan on Nov. 9, while Michigan State visits Illinois on Nov. 16.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.