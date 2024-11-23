Robertson throws for 204 yards and 2 TDs, Baylor beats Houston 20-10

HOUSTON (AP) — Sawyer Robertson threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Bryson Washington rushed for 113 yards and Baylor…

HOUSTON (AP) — Sawyer Robertson threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Bryson Washington rushed for 113 yards and Baylor defeated Houston 20-10 on Saturday night for the Bears’ fifth straight win.

Robertson, who finished 15 of 23 and threw three interceptions, had touchdown passes of 5 yards to Michael Trigg and 23 yards to Ashtyn Hawkins in the first half as Baylor built a 17-7 halftime lead.

Hawkins caught six passes for 65 yards, and Trigg had four catches for 96 yards for Baylor (7-4, 5-3 Big 12).

The Bears outgained Houston 325-239, including 268-57 yards in the first half.

Zeon Chriss finished 13 of 24 for 126 yards passing and threw three interceptions for Houston (4-7, 3-5).

Stephon Johnson caught three passes for 54 yards, and Re’Shaun Sanford II rushed for 37 yards to lead the Cougars, who lost their second straight game. The Cougars failed to reach bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

Jeremiah Wilson had two interceptions for Houston, including a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter that tied it at 7.

The takeaway

Baylor: The Bears remained in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship game with the win. … Baylor’s defense had pressure on Chriss throughout the night, and the Bears forced four turnovers.

Houston: The Cougars offense continued to struggle, scoring 10 points or fewer for the fifth time this season. Houston, which entered last in the nation in the red zone with 11 scores on 19 opportunities, finished 1 for 2 in the red zone with a field goal. Houston has not scored an offensive touchdown since Nov. 2 against Kansas State.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Kansas on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

Houston: Travels to No. 14 BYU on Saturday to end its season.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.