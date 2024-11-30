Rice builds up big lead early, hangs on to beat USF 35-28

HOUSTON (AP) — E.J. Warner threw three touchdown passes and Rice survived a late rally by South Florida to take…

HOUSTON (AP) — E.J. Warner threw three touchdown passes and Rice survived a late rally by South Florida to take a 35-28 victory on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Warner was 27-of-42 passing for 430 yards and had 294 yards and two TD throws in the first half when the Owls (4-6, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) rolled up 367 yards offense and 19 first downs for a 27-7 lead at the break.

Trailing 35-14 with five minutes left, USF quarterback Bryce Archie had to leave the game after taking a late hit. Backup Israel Carter threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to cut the lead to seven. Rice recovered an onside kick and got the clock down to 27 seconds on six straight Christian Francisco runs before turning the ball over on downs at the USF 28. A final hook-and-lateral play loaded with laterals went deep into Rice territory but was nullified in any case by a penalty.

Rice’s Matt Sykes had 118 yards receiving and Dean Connors 91 yards and a score. The other TD passes went to Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Drayden Dickmann.

Archie was 19 of 35 for 227 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception for USF (6-6, 4-4). Sean Atkins with 110 went over 2,000 career receiving yards and Keshaun Singleton had 107 yards receiving with a score.

USF came in having four of its last five games but was outgained by Rice 550-431.

With the game tied at 7-all, Quinton Jackson scored on a 12-yard run three plays after Francisco returned a kickoff 45 yards to the USF 38. Tim Horn added a field goal in the final minute of the first quarter for a 17-7 lead after Josh Pearcy recovered a fumble in USF territory. Connors’ 23-yard scoring reception and another field goal with 12 seconds left in the half made it a 20-point lead.

