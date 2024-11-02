Rhode Island beats Monmouth 37-28 for its seventh straight victory

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell threw for 265 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, with 171 yards and two…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell threw for 265 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, with 171 yards and two scores going to Marquis Buchanan, and Rhode Island beat Monmouth 37-28 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

Farrell found Buchanan for the second time with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter for a 31-28 lead. Monmouth ran a lateral play at the end that Fredrick Mallay came up with a loose ball and returned for a 7-yard touchdown to end it.

Rhode Island (8-1, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association) is off to its best start in conference play since it began the 2001 season 5-0 in the Atlantic 10. The 1985 squad was the last to make the playoffs.

Malik Grant ran for 126 yards and a touchdown for URI. Tommy Smith caught three passes for 60 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown grab to get within 21-17 at the break.

Derek Robertson was 28 of 43 for 259 yards and two touchdowns for Monmouth (4-5, 2-3). Robertson entered first in the country in passing yards per game (322.4) and eighth in points responsible for (128). Sone Ntoh, who entered leading the FCS with 18 rushing touchdowns, added two short touchdown runs. Josh Derry caught six passes for 100 yards.

SERIES HISTORY

The previous game in the series took seven overtimes to declare URI a 48-46 winner in 2022. It was the longest game ever between two FCS programs, as well as the longest game in CAA Football history.

