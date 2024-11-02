Ransom throws 2 TD passes; Bethune-Cookman forces 2 late picks to hold off Grambling 24-21

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Ransom threw two touchdown passes and Bethune-Cookman forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Ransom threw two touchdown passes and Bethune-Cookman forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter to hold off Grambling for a 24-21 victory on Saturday.

Ransom tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Deas to pull Bethune-Cookman to 21-17 with 3:25 left in the third quarter. Dennis Palmer’s 42-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats with 10 seconds left in the third ended the scoring.

Deljay Bailey threw an interception on fourth-and-13 from the Wildcats’ 39-yard line with about five minutes to play, and then threw another interception on fourth-and-20 at the Grambling 26 with 40 seconds left.

Ransom also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass Thomas Nance in the first quarter. Ransom finished 18-of-20 passing for 199 yards. Palmer added 86 yards rushing on 20 carries for Bethune-Cookman (2-7, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Keilon Elder ran for a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Javon Robinson scored on a 72-yard punt return in the second to give Grambling a 14-0 lead.

Bailey scored on a 9-yard run to give the Tigers a 21-7 advantage early in the third quarter. Bailey completed 18 of 33 passes for 206 yards. Elder finished with 50 yards rushing on eight carries for Grambling (4-5, 1-4).

