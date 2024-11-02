Ralph Rucker IV accounts for 3 touchdowns and Bucknell holds off Lafayette 21-14

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV had two touchdown runs and his touchdown pass with 5 1/2 minutes remaining…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ralph Rucker IV had two touchdown runs and his touchdown pass with 5 1/2 minutes remaining lifted Bucknell to a 21-14 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Gavin Willis’ fumble recovery late in the game sealed the win for Bucknell (4-5, 2-1 Patriot League).

Rucker’s 19-yard run opened the scoring early in the first quarter and his 1-yard run early in the fourth tied it at 14. In between, Lafayette’s Dean DeNobile had touchdown passes of 38 yards to Chris Carasia and 8 yards to Ethan Hosak that had given the Leopards a 14-7 lead.

After Rucker tied it up in the fourth, he drove the Bison 65 yards in nine plays on their next possession. His 9-yard pass to Eric Weatherly put Bucknell ahead 21-14 with 5:38 remaining.

Lafayette responded with a 63-yard drive deep into Bucknell territory, eventually reaching the 2-yard line. After a penalty backed them up, the Leopards fumbled, and Willis recovered.

Rucker was 18-of-30 passing for 210 yards, including a touchdown and an interception. Tariq Thomas had 141 yards rushing.

DeNobile completed 24 of 38 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns. Jamar Curtis had 109 yards on the ground for Lafayette (4-5, 1-3).

Bucknell is tied for second place with Lehigh, one game behind Holy Cross.

