Princeton tops Penn on Caden Wright’s second-half scoop-and-score, Tigers win 20-17

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Wright scooped up a Pennsylvania fumble and returned it 6 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter to lift Princeton to a 20-13 come-from-behind win over Pennsylvania in the regular-season finale for both schools Saturday.

Princeton (3-7) and Penn (4-6) both finished 2-5 in the Ivy League.

John Volker broke free on Princeton’s first play from scrimmage and raced 75 yards for a 7-0 lead just 12 seconds into the contest. Liam O’Brien threw for a pair of first-half touchdowns, hitting Julien Stokes from 7 yards out as time expired in the first quarter and Bisi Owens with a 6-yard strike in the final minute of the first half to push Penn into a 17-10 lead. But the Quakers would not score again.

Jeffrey Sexton, who connected on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter, added a 33-yarder with 6:23 left in the third quarter to pull the Tigers with 17-13 and Wright scored the go-ahead scoop-and-score with 5:38 left in the quarter. Princeton’s Blaine Hipa threw a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter but Penn could not capitalize.

Hipa finished 17 of 31 for 167 yards. Volker had 15 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown for Princeton.

O’Brien completed half of his 30 pass attempts for 168 yards with an interception. Malachi Hosley had 18 carries for 122 yards.

