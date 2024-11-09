Pierre, Bouman lead South Dakota’s offensive free-for-all in Coyotes’ 7TD shutout win

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Charles Pierre Jr. averaged 15 yards per carry on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns and…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Charles Pierre Jr. averaged 15 yards per carry on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns and South Dakota dismantled Indiana State 49-0 on Saturday.

Pierre ran for 165 yards and had third quarter scoring runs of 23 and 83 yards three minutes apart to make it 35-0. The Coyotes, ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll, scored two touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters and one in the first.

Aidan Bouman threw for 238 yards on 14-of-20 passing and two touchdowns. He threw a 66-yard touchdown to Quaron Adams on the second play from scrimmage and a 45-yarder to Carter Bel with 12 seconds left before halftime for a 21-0 advantage.

Other Coyotes (7-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) touchdowns came on a 1-yard run from Travis Theis, a 13-yard run by Keyondray Jones-Logan and reserve quarterback Nevan Cremascoli throwing a 67-yard touchdown to Adams for the last score of the day.

Adams’ two receptions were both for touchdowns and 133 yards. Bell had 115 receiving yards on six receptions and a touchdown.

Elijah Owens threw for 131 yards for Indiana St. (4-6, 3-3).

