Peskin boots 36-yard FG with a second left to lift Richmond past Campbell, 27-24

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Peskin kicked a 36-yard field goal with one second left to lift Richmond to a 27-24 win over Campbell on Saturday.

The Spiders (8-2) are ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll and alone atop the Coastal Athletic Conference at 6-0. They trailed by 10 points at halftime after Connor Lytton connected on a 40-yard field goal for the Fighting Camels (3-7, 1-5) as time expired.

Camden Coleman found Nick DeGennaro with a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and his 9-yard strike to Ja’Vion Griffin with 4:45 left pulled Richmond even at 24-24. Coleman was picked off on Richmond’s next possession, giving the Camels a first down at the Richmond 40.

Richmond stopped the Camels on downs to get the ball back after Mike Chandler II threw incomplete on fourth down at the Spiders’ 35 with 1:56 left. Coleman drove Richmond 45 yards in 11 plays to set up the game-winning field goal.

Coleman completed 19 of 33 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He carried 12 times for another 55 yards. Landon Ellis caught seven passes for 101 yards.

Chandler was 12-of-24 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for Campbell.

