Pennington accounts for 3 TDs, Northern Arizona beats Northern Colorado 44-3

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ty Pennington accounted for three touchdowns, Seth Cromwell ran for 155 yards and a score and…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Ty Pennington accounted for three touchdowns, Seth Cromwell ran for 155 yards and a score and Northern Arizona beat Northern Colorado 44-3 Saturday.

Pennington was 17-of-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Northern Arizona (6-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference), which received votes (seven) in the most recent FCS coaches poll, has won four games in a row.

Northern Colorado (1-10, 1-6), which has lost four consecutive games, took the game’s opening kickoff and went 71 yards before the drive stalled at the 4 and the Bears settled for a 21-yard field goal by Keagan Zabilla.

Pennington led a seven-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with his 4-yard touchdown run that gave the Lumberjacks a 7-3 lead with about 6 minutes left in the first quarter. His 17-yard TD pass to Bryzai White with 3:21 left in the second quarter made it 14-3 at halftime.

Pennington added an 18-yard scoring strike to Myseth Currie. J’Wan Evans, Cromwell and Kyler Kruck each added a short TD run in the second half.

The Bears were just 1 of 8 on third-down conversions, had 11 first downs and finished with 135 total yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.