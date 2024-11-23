Palmer-Smith, Coleman power Richmond to 27-0 win over William & Mary and outright CAA championship

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zach Palmer-Smith ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, Camden Coleman had two rushing touchdowns, and…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zach Palmer-Smith ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, Camden Coleman had two rushing touchdowns, and Richmond wrapped up the top seed in the Coastal Athletic Association, defeating William & Mary 27-0 on Saturday.

The Spiders (FCS No. 7, 10-2, 8-0), advance to the FCS Playoffs as the CAA’s No. 1 team for the second consecutive year, having tied for the championship last season. This is Richmond’s first back-to-back conference championships since winning the Southern Conference in 1968 and ’69. The Spiders are making their third straight playoff appearance.

Richmond won the 135th edition of the “Oldest Rivalry in the South” by compiling 238 rushing yards and holding the Tribe to 164 total yards.

The Spiders got Sean O’Haire’s 50-yard field goal and two short touchdown runs by Coleman to lead 17-0 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, O’Haire connected from 30 yards and Palmer-Smith added a 1-yard touchdown run to wrap up the scoring.

Coleman completed 9 of 14 passes for 69 yards and was intercepted once. He ran for 73 yards.

Darius Wilson was 9-for-19 passing for 95 yards for William & Mary. He threw one interception.

Richmond vs. William & Mary is the fourth-most frequent matchup in Division I football, behind Lafayette-Lehigh (160 games), Princeton-Yale (146) and Harvard-Yale (140).

Richmond leads the series 66-64-5 and has won 16 of the past 21 meetings.

