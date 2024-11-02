O’Brien leads Penn to first Ivy League win of season, 38-28 over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Liam O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Pennsylvania to its first…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Liam O’Brien threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Pennsylvania to its first Ivy League win this season, 38-28 over Brown on Saturday.

O’Brien was 18-of-24 passing for 247 yards with touchdown throws to Jared Richardson and Justin Cayenne. His 10-yard TD run in the final minute of the first half gave the Quakers (3-4, 1-3) a 21-7 lead.

Malachi Hosley added to the lead early in the third quarter with an 11-yard TD run.

Penn’s lead reached 24 points in the fourth quarter before the Bears (3-4, 2-2) staged a late run with two touchdowns and a safety in the final 8 1/2 minutes.

Hosley rushed for 102 yards and two scores. O’Brien added 60 yards on the ground. Richardson had 113 yards on seven catches.

Jake Wilcox was 24 of 34 for 260 yards passing and two touchdowns for Brown. Mark Mahoney made seven catches for 85 yards and a score.

