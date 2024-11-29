Nunnery’s pick-6 late seals South Alabama fate as Texas State earns 45-38 victory

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mannie Nunnery’s 60-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter provided enough safe distance for Texas State and…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mannie Nunnery’s 60-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter provided enough safe distance for Texas State and it went on to beat South Alabama 45-38 in a back-and-forth affair on Friday.

With the win, the Bobcats (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) spoiled South Alabama’s outside hopes of a conference title.

Not only did the Jaguars need to beat Texas State, but it also needed UL Monroe (5-6, 3-4) to knock off Louisiana (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday to claim the Sun Belt Conference West Division.

Nunnery’s interception return gave Texas a 45-35 advantage, the largest lead either team had all game. Before the score, Texas State took the lead for good when Jordan McCloud threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobart with 11:39 left to play in the game. The Bobcats used a 12-play, 90-yard drive that lasted five minutes to reclaim the lead.

Ismail Mahdi ran for 147 yards and 20 carries and scored a touchdown for the Bobcats. McCloud threw for 248 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

Lopez threw for 190 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted twice. Fluff Bothwell ran for 81 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns for South Alabama (6-6, 5-3).

