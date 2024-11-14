North Carolina looks for a fourth straight win against Wake Forest in ACC play

Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at North Carolina (5-4, 2-3), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (ACC Network) BetMGM College…

Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at North Carolina (5-4, 2-3), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UNC by 10 1/2.

Series record: UNC leads 72-36-2.

What’s at stake?

North Carolina is a win from bowl eligibility after blowout road wins at Virginia and Florida State, followed by an open week to rest and recharge. Wake Forest is two wins from bowl eligibility and is coming off a home loss to California.

Key matchup

Wake Forest’s offensive line against UNC’s pass rush. The Tar Heels have suddenly discovered a pass rush after weeks of shaky defensive play. UNC had 17 sacks in the Virginia and FSU wins, putting the Tar Heels fourth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks at 3.56 per game. That includes having Beau Atkinson and Jahvaree Ritzie tied for 19th nationally with 6.5 sacks. Wake Forest ranks tied for 120th by allowing 3.22 sacks per game this year, so the Demon Deacons will have to find time for quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

Players to watch

Wake Forest: WR Taylor Morin. He’s a steady target who has two 100-yard receiving games in the past three outings. He’s coming off a nine-catch, 110-yard effort against Cal.

UNC: RB Omarion Hampton. Hampton has cracked the 100-yard rushing mark in eight of nine games and has matched the school record with seven straight entering this one. He ran for 172 yards with four touchdowns against FSU and also had 93 yards with a score through the air.

Facts & figures

Wake Forest is 3-0 on the road this season, winning at UConn in the nonconference slate as well as at N.C. State and Stanford in ACC play. … The Tar Heels have won three straight meetings, most recently a 2022 road win that clinched their trip to that year’s ACC title game. UNC also had a pair of wild comeback wins by almost identical scores, rallying from 21 down to win 59-53 in 2020 and 18 down to win 58-55 in 2021. … UNC’s three-game run is the first win streak of at least three games in the series by either team since UNC took nine in a row from 1990-98. … Wake Forest’s last win against UNC came in 2019 at home (24-18). … The instate schools first met in 1888. … A different UNC receiver will wear the No. 13 jersey for each remaining game in honor of teammate Tylee Craft, who died after a cancer fight last month.

