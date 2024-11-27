North Carolina goes for win in Mack Brown’s home finale against bowl-seeking rival NC State

N.C. State (5-6, 2-5 ACC) at North Carolina (6-5, 3-4), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football…

N.C. State (5-6, 2-5 ACC) at North Carolina (6-5, 3-4), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UNC by 3 1/2.

Series record: UNC leads 68-39-6.

What’s at stake?

N.C. State looks for its fourth straight win in the longtime rivalry, with this one making the Wolfpack bowl eligible. North Carolina is already bowl eligible but is playing its last home game under coach Mack Brown, with the school announcing Tuesday he won’t return next year but will coach against the Wolfpack.

Key matchup

UNC RB Omarion Hampton vs. N.C. State’s defensive front. Hampton is 25 yards away from running for 1,500 yards this season and had run for at least 100 yards in eight straight games before managing just 53 yards on 11 carries in last weekend’s loss at Boston College. Hampton is third nationally in rushing offense (134.1 per game). Coincidentally, that’s the same average allowed by N.C. State’s run defense in ranking 54th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks. UNC’s plans for success lean heavily on Hampton.

Players to watch

N.C. State: QB CJ Bailey. The true freshman is completing 63.7% of his passes, which is the best mark in program history for a freshman. He has thrown for 1,941 yards, which is third behind only eventual NFL passers Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson for freshmen.

UNC: DL Kaimon Rucker. He has six sacks, five coming during the Tar Heels’ three-game winning streak that pushed them to bowl eligibility.

Facts & figures

Two of N.C. State’s wins in the three-game series streak came at home, including last year’s 39-20 win. The Wolfpack won 30-27 in double-overtime at UNC in 2022. … The Wolfpack’s last four opponents have converted 10 of 44 third-down tries (.228). … UNC has returned three interceptions for touchdowns this season, one shy of the program record set in 2008 and 2009. … N.C. State’s 21 turnovers is tied for eighth-most in the Bowl Subdivision ranks. … The first meeting in the series happened in 1894. … N.C. State is 15-9 against UNC since 2000. … UNC’s announcement that Brown wouldn’t return in 2025 said it was unclear who will coach the Tar Heels in their bowl game.

