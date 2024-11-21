No. 9 Ole Miss looks to stay in CFP contention against Florida in the Swamp

No. 9 Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Florida (5-5, 3-4), Saturday, noon ET (ABC). BetMGM College Football…

No. 9 Mississippi (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Florida (5-5, 3-4), Saturday, noon ET (ABC).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Mississippi by 10.

Series record: Tied 12-12-2.

What’s at stake?

Mississippi’s spot in the College Football Playoff. The Rebels have won three in a row, including a dominant victory against Georgia two weeks ago, but can’t afford a slip-up in the Swamp. The Gators are trying to win their fourth straight at home and become bowl eligible on senior day.

Key matchup

Florida LT Austin Barber versus former teammate and current Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen. Umanmielen left the Gators after last season and landed in Oxford, where he ranks second on the team and third in the league with 9 ½ sacks. The Rebels are coming off a five-sack performance against Georgia.

Players to watch

Mississippi: Star WR Tre Harris is expected back after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury. He still leads the team with 59 catches and tops the conference with 987 yards receiving. He will face a Florida secondary without its top three CBs.

Florida: QB DJ Lagway is getting closer to full speed in his recovery from a strained left hamstring. The Gators kept Lagway in the pocket last week against LSU, but he could use his mobility more against the Rebels and their nation-leading 46 sacks.

Facts & figures

Mississippi is coming off a bye and is Florida’s third opponent in its last four games, joining Georgia and Texas, with a week off before playing the Gators. … Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart needs 372 yards passing to tie the school record held by Eli Manning (10,119). Dart (3,409) has more passing yards through 10 games than eight of the last 10 Heisman Trophy-winning QBs. … The Rebels lead the SEC in 21 different categories and leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in seven, including tackles for loss (103). … Ole Miss and Florida are two of three teams in the country with two qualified WRs averaging at least 19 yards a catch. The Rebels have Jordan Watkins (21.3) and Antwane Wells Jr. (19.1) while the Gators have Elijhah Badger (23) and Chimere Dike (19). … The Gators have scored in 458 consecutive games, an NCAA-record streak that began in 1988.

