No. 9 BYU aims to stay undefeated against archrival Utah

No. 9 BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) at Utah (4-4, 1-4), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: BYU by 3 1/2.

Series record: Utah leads 62-35-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU and Utah are facing one another as conference rivals for the first time since 2010. The Cougars need a victory to stay undefeated and maintain a one-game lead atop the Big 12 standings. A victory for the Utes would end a four-game slide and put them a step closer to becoming bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s anemic offense will face one of its toughest challenges yet. BYU ranks fourth among FBS teams in pass efficiency defense, allowing an efficiency rating of 96.31 per game. The Cougars have generated 18 takeaways through eight games, including 14 interceptions. They lead the Big 12 in both categories. The Utes have thrown 12 interceptions, tied for last in the Big 12.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: Utes coach Kyle Whittingham reopened the quarterback competition during the bye week between Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose. Neither Wilson nor Rose was effective in moving the chains in a loss to Houston two weeks ago. Whoever starts will need to be efficient and minimize mistakes against a tough BYU defense.

BYU: Establishing the running game early will determine the Cougars’ fortunes against Utah. BYU’s top two running backs LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati are fully healthy and offer a dangerous one-two punch in the backfield. Martin had back-to-back 100-yard games against Oklahoma State and UCF. Ropati is averaging 7.0 yards per carry over his last three contests.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU is averaging 37.6 points per game against Big 12 opponents. The Cougars have scored 34 or more points in each of their five Big 12 games so far. … Utah has had either a 100-yard rusher or a 100-yard receiver in seven of its first eight games this season. … BYU QB Jake Retzlaff is responsible for 16.0 points per game this season. In 12 career starts, Retzlaff has 27 total touchdowns (21 passing, six rushing). … Utah is allowing opponents to convert on 25.4% of third-down attempts, which leads the Big 12 and ranks second in the FBS. … Eleven different players have made an interception for BYU. Isaiah Glasker, Tanner Wall, and Jakob Robinson lead the way with two apiece.

