No. 8 Indiana scores 2 early TDs to beat Michigan 20-15 and earn school-record 10th win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two first-half touchdown passes and No. 8 Indiana’s defense held up long enough to give the Hoosiers a record-breaking 20-15 victory over longtime nemesis Michigan on Saturday.

Rourke was 17 of 28 with 206 yards as the Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), college football’s losingest program, beat college football’s winningest program, Michigan, for just the second time since 1988 and earned the first 10-win season in Indiana history.

The Wolverines (5-5, 3-4) produced their lowest point total in this series since a 14-10 loss to Indiana in 1987. Davis Warren was 16 of 32 with 137 yards through the air, but Michigan rushed for just 69 yards.

Indiana took control when Rourke hooked up with Omar Cooper Jr. on a 7-yard TD pass late in the first quarter then followed that score with a 36-yard TD pass to Elijah Sarratt early in the second quarter to make it 14-3.

The Hoosiers added a 40-yard field goal late in the first half and Michigan added two second-half field goals — a 22-yarder after picking off Rourke at the Indiana 7-yard line and a 56-yarder that cut the deficit to 17-9 late in the third quarter. It was Dominic Zvada’s fifth field goal of 50 or more yards this season.

Michigan had a chance to tie the score after Kalel Mullings converted a fourth-and-goal into a 1-yard scoring plunge with 9:35 remaining, but Warren’s 2-point conversion trickled through a defender’s hands and out the back of the end zone. Michigan got one more chance after an Indiana field goal, but the Wolverines turned the ball over on downs at their 42-yard line.

Michigan: The Wolverines’ offensive woes continued Saturday — and it cost them. The defense was outstanding, espeically in the second half. But until Michigan consistently scores TDs, this will be just a mediocre team.

Indiana: Coach Curt Cignetti’s team added another chapter to its magical season and unlike the last win over Michigan, in 2020, they celebrated with a sellout crowd. It kept Indiana’s Big Ten title hopes — and playoff chances — alive.

Michigan receiver C.J. Charleston was carted off the field in the first half with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. He returned later to the Wolverines sideline.

The Hoosiers also lost receiver Myles Price in the first half. He went straight to the locker room after taking a hard hit near the goal line. Indiana running back Justice Ellison also left the game briefly after his head bounced hard off the turf and Hoosiers cornerback Jamier Johnson was ejected late in the first half for targeting.

Michigan: Will try to become bowl eligible when they return from a bye by hosting Northwestern on Nov. 23.

Indiana: Has its second bye week next Saturday before heading to No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 23.

