No. 7 Tennessee sees rivalry game with Vanderbilt essentially as ‘playoff’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel talked about what’s at stake in the regular-season finale for his No.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel talked about what’s at stake in the regular-season finale for his No. 7 Volunteers.

Junior running back Dylan Sampson isn’t quite as reticent.

“It basically is a playoff game,” Sampson said.

Yep. Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference; No. 8 CFP) has a lot on the line Saturday at in-state rival Vanderbilt. A win affects not only their position in the College Football Playoff bracket, but a big win could land them an on-campus game in December. The Vols routed UTEP 56-0 last week to wrap up an undefeated season at Neyland Stadium.

Heupel is more focused on Saturday’s opponent.

Vanderbilt (6-5, 3-4) is not the same team Tennessee beat the past five years. These Commodores knocked off then-No. 1 Alabama to start October and is 1-2 against top 10 teams, the two losses coming by a combined six points. They have lost two straight, including a 24-17 loss at LSU last week.

Beating Tennessee would clinch Vanderbilt’s first winning record in the regular season since 2013.

“To to get … a winning record would be a great foundational base thing we can build on here,” said Vanderbilt senior safety CJ Taylor from McMinnville with relatives who played for Tennessee.

This is personal

This rivalry means a lot to coach Clark Lea, a Nashville native who played for the Commodores without ever beating Tennessee. He’s still looking for his first win in his fourth season coaching his alma mater. After churning over a big hunk of his roster through the transfer portal this offseason, Lea knows rivalries can lose something with so many new players coming in. Not to him.

“Maybe it’s a little old school, but that stuff still matters to me,” Lea said.

Defensive Tennessee

The Vols are the only SEC team to hold 10 of 11 opponents this season under 20 points and are fourth nationally giving up just 13.1 points per game. The Vols also rank sixth in total defense, allowing 284.3 yards per game, and have given up just one touchdown in the first quarter all season.

Limiting big plays is another strength.

The Vols have allowed only three plays of 40 yards or longer all season, tied with Indiana for third-fewest in the Bowl Subdivision. Only Ohio State and Wisconsin have been better.

Pavia effect

For all of Lea’s changes at Vanderbilt, bringing in quarterback Diego Pavia was the biggest. The 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year came along with his coach at New Mexico State and offensive coordinator. It’s a big reason why his transition to the SEC has been so smooth with Pavia seventh in the league with 16 touchdown passes. He’s also sixth in the league responsible for 136 points and eighth averaging 245.5 yards total offense per game.

Pavia is best when he’s slithering through cracks in defenses to keep drives alive and use up the clock. But he showed off his arm with a 63-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Skinner Jr. on Vanderbilt’s first offensive play against LSU. Pavia is familiar with in-state rivalries, comparing this to New Mexico State and New Mexico, a game he won last year.

“I love rivalry games, just the intensity that everyone brings, the attitude that everyone brings on both sides,” Pavia said. “It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere and I can’t wait.”

Watch out for Sampson

The running back just set the Tennessee record with his 22nd rushing touchdown this season, topping a mark that had stood for 95 years. That mark leads the SEC and is tied for second in the FBS. He also leads the SEC with 1,307 yards rushing.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.