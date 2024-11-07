No. 5 Texas back among SEC leaders as Longhorns set to host Florida Gators

Florida (4-4. 2-3 Southeastern Conference) at No. 5 Texas (7-1. 3-1, No. 5 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ABC) BetMGM…

Florida (4-4. 2-3 Southeastern Conference) at No. 5 Texas (7-1. 3-1, No. 5 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 21 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 2-0.

What’s at stake?

Texas was idle last week and action around the SEC elevated the Longhorns back into tie for first place in the league. And with the first College Football Playoff rankings out this week, Texas is essentially playing for postseason position every week. The Gators are coming off a draining loss to rival Georgia that left its quarterback situation in question if DJ Lagway, a Texas native, can’t return from a hamstring injury.

Key matchup

Texas’ once dominant offensive line has been getting the quarterbacks hit a lot lately. Gators edge rushers Tyreak Sapp and George Gumbs Jr. have combined for 6 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. They will challenge Texas offensive tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cam Williams.

Players to watch

Florida: Coach Billy Napier early this week would not rule out a Lagway return against Texas, but it would seem unlikely. If he does not, the Gators give the ball to Yale transfer Aidan Warner against a fast, aggressive Texas defense. He led two scoring drives against Georgia but was just 7-of-22 passing for 66 yards.

Texas: WR DeAndre Moore Jr. was Quinn Ewers’ big passing target when Isaiah Bond didn’t play against Vanderbilt with an ankle injury. Moore had six catches for 97 yards and scored twice. Even if Bond returns, Moore has grown into a go-to target for Ewers in an already deep and talented receiving corps.

Facts & figures

Texas’ first year in the SEC means the first matchup with the Gators since 1940 … Texas has allowed 11 sacks and had 18 penalties in the previous two games … All four of Florida’s losses have come against opponents that have been ranked in the Top 10 at some point this season … Texas has outscored opponents 70-17 in the first quarter this season, but has been outscored in the first quarter 17-14 in the last three games … Longhorns DL Vernon Broughton will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty two weeks ago against Vanderbilt.

