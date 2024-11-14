No. 3 Texas wary of ex-Southwest Conference rival Arkansas as they meet for first time in SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Texas appears to be in prime position to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Texas appears to be in prime position to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff with three regular season games left.

The third-ranked Longhorns have just one ranked opponent among the three left on their schedule — Texas A&M.

Before Texas plays that old Southwest Conference rival, another past foe from that league — unranked Arkansas — would love to play spoiler first.

Texas (8-1, 4-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP) may not consider Arkansas one of its biggest rivals, but the reverse isn’t true. Texas learned that the hard way in 2021, when they left Fayetteville with a 40-21 loss and the fans rushed the field. The teams will meet Saturday for the first time as SEC opponents.

“I don’t know what (former Texas coach) Darrell Royal did to Arkansas back in the day, but they absolutely hate our guts,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “And I think we learned that the first time around when we went there.”

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is embracing the madness. He showed his team highlights of the Razorbacks’ games against Texas from the past. Not that they needed extra motivation, as Texas’ ranking and Arkansas position one win short of bowl eligibility should provide the necessary vigor.

“(Sarkisian) said it the best — Arkansas might dislike Texas more than they like themselves,” Pittman said. “Might be a true statement. We understand that. We do understand the rivalry and we’ve tried to educate the kids on the rivalry.”

Texas is heavily favored. Quarterback Quinn Ewers improved his position in the Heisman Trophy conversation after throwing five touchdown passes in a 49-17 win over Florida. And the Longhorns feature the No. 2 defense in the country.

Texas may not see Arkansas (5-4, 3-3) as a rival, but Sarkisian still respects what the Razorbacks are and have been.

“There’s been some great games historically that these two teams have butted heads on,” Sarkisian said. “Obviously we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Speed returns

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond’s return to the lineup helped revive a sluggish offense. Bond had struggled with a nagging ankle injury for several games and sat out Texas’ win over Vanderbilt. He returned against Florida and had a 44-yard rush on a misdirection play and a 34-yard touchdown on a screen pass. His quickness in tight spaces and breakaway speed in the open field can set up defensive mismatches for Texas to exploit. Bond has 26 catches for 435 yards and five touchdowns and is often Ewers’ primary target when healthy.

Texas running game

Texas ranks just ninth in the SEC in rushing. Freshman Jerrick Gibson got a chance to jump start the Longhorns with 16 carries for 100 yards against Florida. Both were team highs and Gibson produced just the third 100-yard rushing game by a Texas back this season. But he also had to carry a football to class this week after a fumble.

“It’s not just carrying it around like Walter Payton used to do it, like a loaf of bread. I mean, it’s tucked up in here — his wrist above his elbow, it’s tight to his rib cage. He’s got his claw on the ball,” Sarkisian said.

Quintrevion Wisner led the team in rushing three consecutive games before Gibson’s breakout effort against the Gators.

Chasing records

Ewers’ five touchdown passes against Florida were one shy of the school record and he was pulled from the game early in the third quarter. Sarkisian said he didn’t consider leaving him in.

“I think records are made to be broken when they’re meant to be broken. I don’t think you should try to break records. I think that’s when the football gods get you, and I try to stay on the good side of those guys,” Sarkisian said. Ewers’ 56 career touchdown passes in three seasons rank fifth in school history.

Action Jackson

Arkansas running back Ja’Quinden Jackson could return after missing three weeks with an injured ankle. When he has been on, Arkansas has been good. He has 10 rushing touchdowns this season and ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing. The Razorbacks have lost only two games in which Jackson has run for a score.

AP Sports Writer Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas contributed to this report.

