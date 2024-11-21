No. 23 UNLV looks to keep its Mountain West title hopes alive with a win at San Jose State

No. 23 UNLV (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West, No. 24 CFP) at San Jose State (6-4, 3-3), Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

No. 23 UNLV (8-2, 4-1 Mountain West, No. 24 CFP) at San Jose State (6-4, 3-3), Friday, 10 p.m. EST (FS1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UNLV by 7 1/2.

Series record: San Jose State leads 20-7-1.

What’s at stake?

UNLV is ranked for the second time ever in the AP poll and is seeking its first win as a ranked team. The Rebels lost last month to Syracuse after being ranked 25th. UNLV needs to win its final two games and get some help to qualify for the Mountain West title game. San Jose State is bowl eligible and seeking a seventh win to help improve its bowl standing.

Key matchup

UNLV defense vs. San Jose State WR Nick Nash. The Rebels rank 120th in the nation allowing 260.5 yards passing per game and will have a tough task trying to slow down Nash. The Spartans star has caught a TD pass in 10 straight games and leads the nation in catches (95), receiving yards (1,282) and TD catches (14).

Players to watch

UNLV: WR Ricky White III is one of the top all-around performers in the conference. He has 63 catches for 867 yards and 10 TDs and also leads the nation with four blocked punts.

San Jose State: QB Walker Eget has set career highs in passing in back-to-back games. He followed up a 395-yard performance in a win at Oregon State by throwing for 446 yards and three TDs in a loss last week against Boise State.

Facts & figures

San Jose State has won four straight games in the series and has won seven straight at home since a loss in 1993. … UNLV is looking to finish the season 6-0 on the road for the first time in school history. … Rebels K Caden Chittenden tied a Mountain West record for freshman by kicking his 22nd field goal last week … UNLV has a 67-point advantage in points off turnovers this season. … San Jose State has lost 11 straight games against ranked teams since beating No. 16 Fresno State in 2013. … The Spartans lost 42-21 to No. 13 Boise State last week and will play back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the eighth time in school history. … San Jose State is 14-3 in their last 17 home games. … The Spartans are fourth in the nation with 23 takeaways.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.