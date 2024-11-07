No. 23 Pittsburgh looks to stay in ACC race as struggling Virginia visits

Virginia (4-4, 2-3), at No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Pitt…

Virginia (4-4, 2-3), at No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Pitt by 7 1/2.

Series record: Pitt leads 10-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Panthers saw their hopes of reaching the ACC championship game take a serious hit while getting drilled at SMU last week. A loss to the Cavaliers would end any threat of making it to Charlotte and also scuttle Pitt’s hopes of crashing the College Football Playoff. The Cavaliers have dropped three straight and with a daunting finishing stretch likely need to beat the Panthers to have a shot at becoming bowl-eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia’s linebackers vs. Pitt RB Desmond Reid. The 5-foot-8 Reid is one of the best all-purpose players in the nation. Reid is averaging 156.29 all-purpose yards per game and is just as good lining up at wide receiver (31 receptions, 385 yards) as he is out of the backfield (102 carries, 590 yards). The Panthers tend to go as Reid goes, so keeping him in check will be a must for a Virginia defense giving up over 400 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: WR Malachi Fields. The 6-foot-4 senior is third in the ACC in yards receiving (654) to go with four touchdowns. Fields figures to see plenty of one-on-one matchups against the Panthers who love to blitz while their cornerbacks play press man coverage. If the Cavaliers can protect QB Anthony Colandrea, Fields could have the potential to make plenty of big plays.

Pittsburgh: LB Kyle Louis. The sophomore leads the team in sacks (four) and tackles for loss (10) and has a knack for making something happen. Pitt will be looking for a physical response after getting pushed around last week at SMU.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Panthers have won seven of the nine meetings between the schools since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013. … The Cavaliers have led at some point in each contest during their current three-game skid. … Virginia is 3-0 coming off a bye under head coach Tony Elliott. … The Cavaliers are the second-fewest penalized team in the ACC. … Virginia safety Jonas Sanker leads the ACC in tackles (5.4 per game). … Pitt is averaging 29.3 points in four ACC games after averaging 48.5 in 4 nonconference wins. … Panther QB Eli Holstein’s 17 touchdown passes are tied with Alex Van Pelt for the most by a freshman in program history. … Pitt is second nationally in pick-6s and defensive touchdowns (four). … The Panthers ranked 11th in the FBS in sacks per game (3.00) and have seen an uptick in sacks against ACC opponents, racking up 13 in four games (3.25 per game).

