No. 23 Colorado still has outside chance at making Big 12 title game, starts with Oklahoma State

. (AP) — Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8 Big 12) at No. 23 Colorado (8-3, 6-2, No. 23 CFP), Friday, noon EST (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Colorado by 17.

Series record: 26-20-1.

What’s at stake?

Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes need plenty of assistance to earn a spot in the Big 12 title game after a 37-21 loss to Kansas last weekend. One scenario to get in, provided Colorado wins, requires two losses between No. 14 Arizona State (at Arizona), No. 19 BYU (hosting Houston) or No. 17 Iowa State (Kansas State). The other scenario would be a loss by BYU and a win from Texas Tech. The Cowboys are trying avoid a winless season in conference play. They’ve dropped eight straight since a 3-0 start. It’s Oklahoma State’s first visit to Folsom Field since 2008.

Key matchup

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had plenty of time to find receivers behind a revamped offensive line. It’s paying off in a season where he’s completing 73.4% of his passes. His 3,488 yards passing are the second-most for a season in Colorado history. He’s 40 yards away from surpassing the mark of 3,527 set by Koy Detmer in 1996. Sanders’ 30 TD passes are already the most in program history for a season. The Cowboys are surrendering 272 yards per game through the air. Safety Trey Rucker is averaging 4.9 solo tackles a game this season.

Players to watch

Oklahoma State: Receiver Brennan Presley’s 307 career has him tied for 15th in NCAA history. Presley’s 5,100 career all-purpose yards has him in elite company at Oklahoma State, trailing only Thurman Thomas (6,017), Barry Sanders (5,484) and Terry Miller (5,305).

Colorado: Receiver LaJohntay Wester has 311 career catches with Colorado and Florida Atlantic, good for 14th place — a spot ahead of Presley. Wester is one of five Buffaloes with at least one 100-yard receiving game this season, joining Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller.

Facts & figures

Oklahoma State has won five of its last six as an unranked team against opponents in the AP Top 25. The loss was at BYU on Oct. 18. … The Cowboys are 58-47-7 in games played on Friday. … Coach Mike Gundy has a 3-1 mark against Colorado. … Oklahoma State breaks a streak of 18 straight winning seasons. … 2023 Doak Walker winner Ollie Gordon II needs 90 yards to become the 11th Oklahoma State player to reach the 3,000-yard rushing mark for a career. … Hunter is a finalist for the Walter Camp (player of the year), Maxwell (player of the Year), Bednarik (defensive player of the year), Biletnikoff (top receiver) and Hornung (most versatile player) awards, but not the Jim Thorpe (top defensive back). … Hunter is averaging around 115 plays a game, not counting penalties. … Since Deion Sanders took over, Colorado has seen 22 of its 24 games picked up by network television or the flagship ESPN.

