No. 22 Louisville travels to Stanford for the first meeting between new ACC foes

No. 22 Louisville (6-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 19 CFP) at Stanford (2-7, 1-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 20 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

Louisville comes off a bye bowl eligible and still mathematically in contention for a share of the ACC title despite losses to Miami and SMU. The Cardinals also have a chance to close the regular season with nine victories by topping Stanford, Pitt and rival Kentucky in the coming weeks. Stanford is looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

Key matchup

Louisville offense vs. Stanford defense. Louisville has a high-powered offense with six games with at least 30 points scored, including three in a row. Stanford has allowed 34.6 points per game, ranking 121st in FBS.

Players to watch

Louisville: RB Isaac Brown and WR Ja’Corey Brooks. This duo is on pace to become the program’s fourth with 1,000 yards in rushing and receiving, respectively. Javian Hawkins (1,525 yards rushing, TDs) and Tutu Atwell (1,216, 12 TDs) achieved the feat in 2019. Brown has 800 yards with seven touchdowns and trails only Lamar Jackson (960, 2015) for the most by a freshman. Brooks needs 159 yards to become the first receiver with 1,000 since Tyler Hudson two years ago.

Stanford: QB Ashton Daniels showed off his running ability last week. He had 11 carries for 129 yards against NC State, tying the school record for rushing yards for a QB set by Don Bunce in 1969 against Washington State. Daniels also scored twice, including a 67-yarder that was the longest run for the Cardinal since 2022.

Facts & figures

Louisville QB Tyler Shough is 6-3 as the starter and has thrown for a career-high 2,504 yards and 20 TDs. The seventh-year player ranks 34th in FBS with 13 yards per completion. … Cardinals LB Stanquan Clark has posted 43 tackles the past six games, including 13 at Clemson, and leads the team with 57 stops. … Quincy Riley had seven tackles (two for loss) with two pass breakups at Clemson, earning ACC defensive back honors last week for Louisville. … Stanford is winless at home against FBS opponents in two seasons under coach Troy Taylor. … Stanford has lost 12 straight home games overall against FBS opponents. … The Cardinal have been outscored by 26 ppg during their current losing streak. … Stanford has lost 16 straight games against ranked opponents.

