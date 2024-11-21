No. 22 Iowa State still has a chance to play for a Big 12 title as Cyclones prepare to face Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After snapping a two-game losing streak, Iowa State still has a chance to play for…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After snapping a two-game losing streak, Iowa State still has a chance to play for a Big 12 title. But the No. 22 Cyclones cannot afford to lose against Utah on Saturday.

Beating a Utes team mired in a six-game losing streak will be harder than it appears at first glance. Utah (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) has not scored more than 24 points against any Big 12 opponent this season. But the Utes are also one of the toughest defensive teams in the league.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Utah leads the Big 12 in third-down defense and first-down defense. The Utes rank second in the league in red zone defense (78.3%) and total defense (317.2 yards per game).

“This is, bar none, the best defense we’ll play,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Man, you just look at this football team and they’re gritty, tough. They’ve been through heck and back with injuries and they’ve been right there to win all these football games.”

The Cyclones (8-2, 5-2, No. 22 CFP) are no defensive pushovers themselves.

Iowa State allows 18.6 points per game, tops among Big 12 teams. Part of that stinginess comes from a stout pass defense. Four opponents have passed for fewer than 100 yards against the Cyclones, who are yielding just 153.4 yards through the air per game.

For a Utah team needing a win to avoid its first losing season since 2013, moving the ball against Iowa State will be a formidable task.

“They’re battling for a spot in the conference championship game, so we’re going to get everything they have,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Passing Prowess

Rocco Becht has been a model of consistency for Iowa State over the past two seasons, throwing at least one TD pass in a school-record 14 straight games. Now Becht is closing in on another milestone. He needs just 187 passing yards Saturday to become the fifth Cyclones quarterback to pass for 6,000 career yards. Becht is third in the Big 12 with 2,628 passing yards this season and has thrown for at least 200 yards in six consecutive games.

One of Becht’s favorite targets, Jaylin Noel, needs to accumulate just 85 yards against Utah to surpass 1,000 receiving yards this season. Noel ranks third among Big 12 receivers with 935 yards and has accumulated 150 or more receiving yards in two of his last four games.

Making Progress

Isaac Wilson regained his role as Utah’s starting quarterback ahead of the Utes’ 49-24 loss to Colorado after Brandon Rose suffered a season-ending foot injury. Wilson battled the flu last week but threw for 236 yards against the Buffaloes — marking his fourth career 200-yard game — and two touchdowns. He also tallied a season-high three interceptions.

Still, Whittingham thought Wilson’s timing and decision-making improved as the game progressed and said the freshman is putting in extra work between games and practices to get better.

“He comes in on his own and watches a ton of film,” Whittingham said. “We’re doing everything we can and he’s doing everything he can to continue to develop and see things quicker.”

Singleton Questionable

Iowa State nose tackle J.R. Singleton injured his arm during the Cyclones’ 34-17 win over Cincinnati and is questionable for Saturday. He did not practice earlier in the week. Singleton has started 18 straight games and has been a reliable anchor on the defensive line, with a team-high 4.0 sacks this season.

“We were really worried it was going to be season-ending,” Campbell said. “It’s not, so that’s a huge win for JR and certainly a huge win for Iowa State.”

Running Strong

Micah Bernard needs just 120 rushing yards on Saturday to become the 21st 1,000-yard rusher for Utah. Bernard has enjoyed a breakout season after missing 11 games with an eye injury a year ago. He has tallied four 100-yard games while rushing for a career-high 880 yards.

