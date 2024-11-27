No. 19 BYU needs victory over Houston for a shot at Big 12 title

Houston (4-7, 3-5 Big 12) at No. 19 BYU (9-2, 6-2, No. 19 CFP), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) BetMGM…

Houston (4-7, 3-5 Big 12) at No. 19 BYU (9-2, 6-2, No. 19 CFP), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: BYU by 13.

Series record: BYU leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

BYU needs a victory over Houston to have a shot at playing for a Big 12 championship after back-to-back losses to Kansas and Arizona State. Even with a win, BYU will still need either a loss by the Sun Devils or Iowa State on Saturday to clinch a title game berth. Houston is trying to play spoiler after failing to reach bowl eligibility for a second straight season.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU running backs LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati vs. the Houston run defense. Martin and Ropati never quite got on track in a 28-23 loss to Arizona State, combining for just 45 yards on 12 carries. BYU will need big games from the duo. Houston will make it tough to air it out but is inconsistent in stopping the run, losing all six games this season where it has given up more than 100 rushing yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston: CBs Jeremiah Wilson and A.J. Haulcy could make life tough for BYU’s passing attack. Haulcy leads the Big 12 with five interceptions and Wilson has four. Wilson had two interceptions in Houston’s 20-10 loss to Baylor, including a 41-yard return for a touchdown. He was just the sixth Big 12 defensive player to have two or more interceptions in a league game this season.

BYU: QB Jake Retzlaff will need to start fast and be consistent for BYU to move the chains against a tough Houston defense. Retzlaff threw for 346 yards and a touchdown against Arizona State, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions to the Sun Devils. The redshirt junior has thrown for at least 200 yards in nine of 11 games this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU leads the nation with 18 interceptions and has had at least one pick in every game this season. … Houston hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent on the road since beating South Florida 28-24 in 2017. … Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter are the first BYU teammates to accumulate at least 600 receiving yards in the same season since Dax Milne and Gunner Romney in 2020. Roberts has tallied 767 yards so far and Lassiter has 679. … Houston running back Re’Shaun Sanford II, is one of five freshmen nationally averaging 5.0 yards per carry with a minimum of 75 carries. Sanford leads his team with 566 all-purpose yards. … 16 different players have scored touchdowns for BYU this season.

