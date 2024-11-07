No. 16 Ole Miss faces must-win game against No. 2 Georgia in matchup of SEC, playoff contenders

No. 2 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP ) at No. 16 Mississippi (7-2, 3-2 SEC; No. 16 CFP),…

No. 2 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP ) at No. 16 Mississippi (7-2, 3-2 SEC; No. 16 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia by 2-1/2.

Series record: Georgia by 33-13-1.

What’s at stake?

The Bulldogs head into their final road game riding a four-game winning streak and well-positioned to contend for another Southeastern Conference championship — and a return to the playoffs after missing the smaller field last season. They could probably survive another loss and make the 12-team playoffs this time. The Rebels are in a must-win situation on both counts. They’ve already suffered three-point losses to both Kentucky and LSU and get a litmus test of how well they stack up to one of college football’s top programs.

Key matchup

Ole Miss has one of the best pass rushes in the country, behind Suntarine Perkins and Princely Umanmielen. A Bulldogs offensive line led by Tate Ratledge has been pretty good at protecting quarterback Carson Beck. Georgia ranks 29th, allowing 1.25 sacks per game despite some injury issues. The Ole Miss defense ranks second nationally, averaging 4.56 sacks per game, and the Rebels’ average of 10.1 tackles for loss leads the way. Perkins (nine sacks) and Umanmielen (7.5) both rank among the Top 10 nationally in sacks per game.

Players to watch

Georgia: QB Carson Beck is in the spotlight as he tries to end a troubling stretch of three consecutive games with more than one interception, including back-to-back games with three interceptions in wins over Texas and Florida. For the season, Beck has passed for 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Ole Miss: QB Jaxson Dart set Ole Miss records for passing yards (515) and total offense (562) against Arkansas. His six touchdown passes tied the school mark. Dart will have to step up again with leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. out and star wide receiver Tre Harris doubtful with injuries.

Facts & figures

It’s the sixth time these teams have met when both were ranked, and the third in a row. … The Bulldogs will play at Ole Miss for the first time since 2016. Georgia is 10-6 in Oxford. … This is Georgia’s fourth game against a Top 25 team, with all of them away from home. … Georgia compiled 611 total yards in last year’s 52-17 home win over Ole Miss. … Georgia’s senior class is 49-3, with all three losses against Alabama, including a 43-1 regular-season record since 2021. … The Rebels are 25-3 at home since 2021 and 11-1 since the start of last season.

