No. 13 SMU is closing in on spot in ACC title game as Miami and Clemson remain in the race

ATLANTA (AP) — There is clarity at the top of the chase for the two spots in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

Even so, it is possible tiebreakers could be needed to determine what teams play for the championship.

First-place SMU would secure its trip to Charlotte by beating Virginia on Saturday.

Miami and Clemson are the other contenders for spots in the championship game.

The real chaos could begin if No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0, No. 13 College Football Playoff ) loses at Virginia, possibly leaving three teams with one conference loss.

That’s why SMU coach Rhett Lashlee isn’t ready to talk about his team being one win away from a spot in the championship game in its first year in the conference.

“No, can’t let ourselves go there,” Lashlee said Tuesday. “You know, we’ve got two games left. The job’s not done. We all understand what’s in front of us and what opportunities we have. But, you know, if you sit around and think about that too long, you won’t stay present.”

No. 11 Miami (9-1, 5-1, No. 8 CFP) must beat Wake Forest on Saturday to retain its hopes of playing in the ACC championship game if SMU beats Virginia. No. 17 Clemson (8-2, 7-1, No. 17 CFP) has completed its conference schedule and could clinch a berth in the championship game if Miami falls to Wake Forest.

The ACC champion is assured of a spot in the playoff. It may be difficult for the league to get a second team into the playoff. The most obvious evidence is SMU’s No. 13 CFP ranking this week. The message from the CFP selection committee seems to be that the Mustangs must win the league to make the 12-team field.

Even after a 28-23 loss at Georgia Tech on Nov. 9, Miami may be the ACC’s best hope to have more than one team in the playoff. The best-case scenario for the conference to have two playoff teams may be for quarterback Cam Ward and the Hurricanes to play well but lose a close game to the Mustangs in the title game.

Lashlee says SMU must focus on winning the conference. The Mustangs close their regular season against California next week.

“So we have put ourself in this position,” Lashlee said. “It’s what we wanted to do. We talked before the season we want to prove we belong and try to put ourself in position in November to be playing for something and we are. So that part, you know, is accomplished.”

Added Lashlee: “Now we’ve got to go finish. We’ve got to finish the deal and we get an opportunity to do that Saturday. So I’m trying to stay focused on that.”

SMU remained unbeaten in the league by beating Boston College 38-28 last week as Kevin Jennings passed for three touchdowns. Louisville, Pitt and Virginia Tech were eliminated from the race for the title game when they took their third ACC losses last week.

SMU, Miami and Clemson don’t play each other and as the last three teams in the championship race there is the potential need for tiebreakers to determine what teams will land in Charlotte.

The possibility tiebreakers could be necessary to determine the championship game teams doesn’t sit well with Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi said recently he prefers the ACC’s old two-division format because “I don’t want tiebreakers to be involved.

“Big, long divisions, all these darn teams, people aren’t playing people. If you don’t get to play the best, you’re going to get there because of a tiebreaker? Those are things you don’t want to happen.”

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard, Will Graves and Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

