No. 12 Boise State heads to Wyoming hoping to maintain No. 4 seed in College Football Playoff

No. 12 Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West, No. 12 CFP) at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4,) Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)…

No. 12 Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Mountain West, No. 12 CFP) at Wyoming (2-8, 2-4,) Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 22 1/2.

Series record: Boise State leads 17-1.

What’s at stake?

Boise State enters its final conference game of the season with an eight-game winning streak – its longest single-season winning streak since 2014 – and with its sights set on a potential top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. With Boise State in front of BYU, the Broncos became the provisional No. 4 seed in the playoff with two weeks left in the regular season. Despite being mired in a two-win season, Wyoming would love to play the spoiler role against the Broncos.

Key matchup

Wyoming’s rushing defense against Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. The junior running back comes into this one leading the nation in several categories, including rushing yards (1,893), rushing touchdowns (26), total touchdowns (27) and all-purpose yards (1,991). The Cowboys rank 116th in the nation in allowing 201.2 yards rushing per game.

Players to watch

Boise State: WR Cameron Camper continues to play a pivotal role for the Broncos. As Jeanty draws the attention of opposing defensive units, it creates space in the secondary for Camper to operate. The senior leads the Broncos with 665 yards receiving with 40 catches, including four touchdowns.

Wyoming: DE DeVonne Harris has proven to be effective for the Cowboys since missing time earlier this season with an injury. Harris registered a season-high six tackles with a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery at Colorado State and has three tackles for loss this season. Harris could be tasked to slow Jeanty in the running lanes while also applying pressure to Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen.

Facts & figures

Boise State and Wyoming are two of the best teams on third downs on both sides of the ball with the Broncos’ offense checking in third nationally in third-down conversion percentage (52.7%) and Wyoming’s defense ranked fifth in the country in third-down conversion percentage against (.285). … The Broncos, who own the third-best rushing offense in the country with 258.7 yards rushing per game, have run for 200 or more yards in eight games this season. … Wyoming linebacker Connor Shay ranks second on the team with 62 tackles this season. His 6.2 tackles per game rank 20th in the conference. .. Wyoming has won 65.9% of its games in War Memorial Stadium, though the Cowboys are just 1-4 in Laramie this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.