No. 10 Tennessee eager to rebound from loss in home finale against UTEP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The 10th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have lots to celebrate as they play their final home game of the season. They also have some serious questions to answer.

The Vols (8-2, No. 11 CFP ) can wrap up a second 7-0 slate at Neyland Stadium in three seasons, and a victory Saturday over the UTEP Miners would give them at least nine victories for a third consecutive season under coach Josh Heupel. This program hasn’t had such a string of success since winning at least nine games in five straight seasons between 1995 and 1999.

That makes last week’s loss to Georgia sting even more, especially with only two games left to impress the College Football Playoff committee. Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas said the Vols can’t look ahead.

“We feel like we still have a lot to play for this season, so we just have to continue to grow and get better as a team to get where we want to go,” Thomas said.

This Saturday also will be Tennessee’s last chance before wrapping up the regular season at Vanderbilt to work out issues on the field. The defensive line once was considered one of the best in the country couldn’t get through a Georgia line that gave up five sacks in a loss to Ole Miss the week before. The Vols didn’t notch a single sack and hardly a hurry. Carson Beck picked the Vols apart, throwing for 347 yards and two touchdowns.

“We have to affect the quarterback,” Heupel said.

It doesn’t help that Tennessee is a big favorite against UTEP (2-8). Coach Scotty Walden has seen the Vols up close after coaching Austin Peay when his Governors were routed 30-13 last season.

“That’s one of the best defensive lines in all of the country,” said Walden, who is the second-youngest coach in FBS at 34. “They are stout.”

Protect Iamaleava

The Vols need to keep quarterback Nico Iamaleava healthy. He spent last week in the concussion protocol before being cleared to play against Georgia. He then was sacked five times and hit hard several other times. The Miners lead Conference USA and rank 37th nationally with 25 sacks. The Miners also are 19th nationally with 71 tackles for loss.

“As a young guy, (Iamaleava has) been solid,” Heupel said, “but continued growth there (is needed).”

Sampson’s consistency

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson just keeps running his way into the record books. Sampson has rushed for over 100 yards in nine of 10 games this season coming up only eight yards shy against Oklahoma. He has a school-record 21 rushing touchdowns, which leads the SEC and is tied for second in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Sampson leads the SEC with 1,230 yards rushing, all-purpose yards (1,340) and 100-yard rushing games this season.

UTEP on the upswing

After starting the season with six straight losses, UTEP has won two of its last four games — beating CUSA rivals Florida International and Kennesaw State in overtime. Skyler Locklear threw four touchdown passes in the overtime win over Kennesaw State. The Miners had a bye week to prepare for Tennessee.

Non-conference success

Tennessee has won 13 straight against teams from outside the Southeastern Conference, the Vols’ longest streak since winning 27 consecutive games between 1969 and 1973. This streak started Sept. 1, 2022, with an opening win over Ball State. The Vols haven’t lost to a team outside the SEC since the 2021 Music City Bowl to Purdue.

The Vols are 16-2 against non-SEC teams under Heupel.

