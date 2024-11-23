Nico Iamaleava throws 4 TD passes to lead No. 10 Tennessee over UTEP 56-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 10 Tennessee to a…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 10 Tennessee to a 56-0 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

The Volunteers (9-2) overcame a sluggish start to roll up the impressive win. Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter, but Tennessee found its rhythm. Grad student receiver Bru McCoy, who hadn’t caught a touchdown pass this season, had two. Peyton Lewis also ran for two scores.

“Once we settled in and did the ordinary things, we had a real good day,” said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, whose team scored touchdowns on all eight red zone visits.

“We started off cold,” said Iamaleava. “We made too many errors. We picked it up as the game went on.

“That first play (of the Vols’ first series of the game — a long incomplete pass to Squirrel White) we missed for a touchdown. I really want that one back. All you can do is focus on the next play.”

Tennessee’s defensive line, which had no sacks in last week’s loss to Georgia, had four against the Miners.

UTEP (2-9) struggled with two missed field goals and three turnovers. It was the second time in Miners coach Scotty Wallen’s seven-year coaching career that his team has been shut out.

“I thought we took massive steps forward, even though the results weren’t what we wanted,” said Wallen. “(Tennessee) is one of the best teams in the country, right there.”

Just before halftime, UTEP lost starting quarterback Skyler Locklear with an injury. Backup JP Pickles had trouble getting anything going.

“When Skyler went down, that kind of messed with us,” said Miners center Brennan Smith.

Tennessee’s offense came alive with 28 points in the second quarter. In the final four drives of the quarter, Iamaleava completed 11 of 12 passes for 146 yards and touchdowns to White, Ethan Davis and McCoy.

“(That first touchdown) was special for me,” said McCoy. “I promised my mom I’d get into the end zone. I never worried (this season, about not scoring). You have to have faith. The timing will be right for it to happen.”

UTEP was the dominant team in the first quarter. Tennessee managed just 37 offensive yards and, thanks to an interception near the end zone and a missed field goal by the Miners, both teams were scoreless after 15 minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee’s convincing victory, coupled with losses by Mississippi and Indiana, should put the Volunteers in a good position when the next College Football Playoff poll is released. The Vols were ranked No. 11 going into this week’s games.

THE TAKEAWAY

UTEP: The Miners will head into a very winnable game against New Mexico State having won two of their last five games. First-year coach Scotty Walden will try to build on that success in the offseason to help enhance his roster.

Tennessee: Even a lopsided win won’t carry much weight where it means the most — in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Vols will have to rely on a convincing win against Vanderbilt next week, a team that has shown a lot of improvement this season, to help their standing for those coveted spots.

UP NEXT

UTEP: The Miners will finish their season at New Mexico State Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols will finish their regular season at Vanderbilt next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.