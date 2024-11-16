Nick Minicucci accounts for 6 TDs and Delaware tops Campbell 41-22 in final FCS home game

Nick Minicucci threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Delaware won its final home game as an FCS program, beating Campbell 41-22 on Saturday.

A member of the Football Champion Subdivision member since 1980, the Blue Hens earned 19 postseason appearances. Delaware (9-1, 6-1) will transition to the FBS and join Conference USA in 2025.

Minicucci took the Blue Hens on a seven-play, 68-yard first-quarter drive to take a 6-0 lead, scoring on a six-yard run, but Nate Reed’s PAT attempt was blocked. Minicucci then fired 33 yards to Phil Lutz to make it 12-0 after a two-point conversion attempt failed.

The pair combined again to start the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown pass and Minicucci found Max Patterson for the two-point conversion to make it 20-6. Minicucci ran three-yards for his second rushing touchdown of the half to make it 27-13 and the Blue Hens led 27-16 at intermission.

Minicucci added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jake Thaw and a 38-yard scoring pass to JoJo Bermudez to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Minicucci completed 16 of 26 passes for 230 yards and was picked off once and ran 11 times for 78 yards. Marcus Yarns carried 17 times for 134 yards and Lutz caught four passes for 75 yards.

Mike Chandler was 16 of 31 passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns for the Camels (3-8, 1-6) but was intercepted twice. VJ Wilkins caught five passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell was held to just 54 yards on 27 carries.

Delaware finished 7-0 at Delaware Stadium, the program’s 14th undefeated home slate since the facility opened in 1953.

