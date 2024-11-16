New Hampshire closes with 21 straight points to beat Stony Brook 31-30

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Seth Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and he added another on the ground…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Seth Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and he added another on the ground as New Hampshire closed with 21 straight points to beat Stony Brook 31-30 on Saturday.

New Hampshire (7-4, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 30-10 after the first play of the fourth quarter. Caleb Mead returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to put the ball at the UNH 45-yard line. Eight plays later Morgan scored on a 24-yard run.

Stony Brook quarterback Tyler Knoop fumbled it on a sack and Jacoby Sherard recovered at the Seawolves’ 13. New Hampshire faced a fourth-and-11 on the next drive and received a first down after a pass interference penalty put the ball at the 2. Denzell Gibson scored on a short touchdown run to make it 30-24 with 9:37 left.

Stony Brook returned the kickoff 40 yards to get near midfield and picked up a first down before Malachi Marshall fumbled and Zedane Williams recovered with 7:43 left. Morgan connected with Caleb Burke for a 33-yard gain and scored on a 15-yard completion to Joey Corcoran. Nick Mazzie made the extra point with 6:15 left to put the Wildcats on top.

Stony Brook punted with 4:59 left after going three-and-out, and New Hampshire picked up four first downs, the last on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, to run out the clock.

Knoop finished with three passing touchdowns for Stony Brook (8-3, 5-2), which has lost the last five meetings with New Hampshire.

