Nate Glantz’s 2 TD passes, rushing score lead Lindenwood to 24-12 upset of Southeast Missouri State

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter and ran for a score in the third to help Lindenwood upset Southeast Missouri State 24-12 on Saturday, ending the Redhawks’ seven-game win streak.

Drew Krobath hauled in a 20-yard pass from Glantz to erase a 3-0 deficit for Lindenwood (5-6, 4-3 Big South/OVC Association) and added a 3-yard scoring toss to Jeff Caldwell with 13 seconds left in the first half for 14-6 lead over the Redhawks — ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll.

Glantz ran 27 yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to increase the Lions’ advantage to 21-6.

Glantz completed 13 of 20 passes for 183 yards with one interception for Lindenwood. Caldwell had six receptions for 99 yards. Steve Hall rushed 18 times for 91 yards.

Paxton DeLaurent totaled 174 yards on 16-for-37 passing with one interception for Southeast Missouri State (8-2, 5-1). He had a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. DC Pippin kicked two field goals covering 39 and 47 yards.

The Redhawks’ only previous loss was a 21-16 setback on the road to FBS member New Mexico State in the second game of the season.

