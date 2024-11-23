Murphy, Pancol combine for three TD plays as Duke beats Virginia Tech 31-28

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Maalik Murphy’s three touchdown passes to Eli Pancol helped Duke overcome his three interceptions in a…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Maalik Murphy’s three touchdown passes to Eli Pancol helped Duke overcome his three interceptions in a 31-28 win over slumping Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Pancol racked up 188 yards receiving on five catches and Duke (8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had only nine first downs until the last four minutes, held on for its second victory in a row.

Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 84 yards and a late touchdown, but the Hokies (5-6, 3-4) lost their third consecutive game.

With quarterback Kyron Drones out with an injury, Virginia Tech used Collin Schlee as the starter before turning to William Watson III. Schlee threw for one touchdown, while Watson fired for 140 yards and reached the end zone on a two-point conversion run for the game’s final points with 9:19 to play.

Duke overcame four turnovers. The Blue Devils had the ball at Virginia Tech’s 16-yard line with a first down before Star Thomas fumbled, with the Hokies taking over with 1:44 remaining. They didn’t pick up a first down.

Duke’s 14-0 lead less than 6½ minutes into the game came from Murphy’s 86-yard connection with Pancol on the team’s first snap. The hooked up for a 77-yard TD play on the next possession.

Virginia Tech scored 17 straight points, with Schlee’s 65-yard pass play to Ali Jennings providing the team’s first points. Ayden Greene had a 21-yard TD run. Jennings posted 158 yards receiving.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: The Hokies remain a victory shy of bowl eligibility with one game remaining. They had three possessions with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final eight minutes but managed only 20 yards combined on those series.

Duke: The Blue Devils had enough big plays, but the rushing attack has pretty much been abandoned until a couple of late drives. The defense that had been so stout for portions of the season had some holes, but the unit buckled up down the stretch. The only blemish on Duke’s 5-1 home record is an overtime loss to SMU.

Up next

Virginia Tech: at home Saturday vs. Virginia

Duke: Saturday at Wake Forest

