Mozee runs for 196 yards, Gabbert tosses 2 TD passes and Miami (Ohio) topples Kent State 34-7

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Keyon Mozee ran for a career-high 196 yards, Brett Gabbert threw two touchdowns passes, and Miami…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Keyon Mozee ran for a career-high 196 yards, Brett Gabbert threw two touchdowns passes, and Miami of Ohio rolled past still-winless Kent State 34-7 on Wednesday night.

Gabbert completed only 40% of his passes in the first half, going 8 for 20, but averaged 23 yards per completion. Among his 187 yards were his touchdowns of 69 yards to Reggie Vigil and 34 yards to Javon Tracy. The RedHawks led 17-7 at halftime and added two touchdowns in the third quarter, the second one being Mozee’s 74-yard run that blew open the game at 31-7.

The RedHawks (6-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference) climbed back into a tie for first place with Bowling Green, which defeated Western Michigan 31-13 on Tuesday, and Ohio, a 35-10 winner over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

Gabbert finished with 10 completions in 22 attempts for 202 yards. Miami had 275 yards rushing for a total of 477 yards.

Tommy Ulatowski was 10-for-21 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown for the Golden Flashes (0-10, 0-6). Kent State was held to 178 total yards.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.