Morrow runs for 2 TDs, Noyes kicks 60-yard FG as Colorado State beats Nevada 38-21

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran for two touchdowns, Justin Marshall also had a rushing TD and the Colorado State special teams starred Saturday night as the Rams beat Nevada 38-21.

Colorado State (6-3, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) has won four games in a row and five of its last six.

Morrow ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 10:40 left in the first quarter and, after a Nevada punt, Marshall capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard TD run to give the Rams a 14-0 lead with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter.

Jordan Noyes kicked a career-long 60-yard field goal (tied for second longest in school history) to make it 17-0 at halftime. On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Ayden Hector forced a fumble that was recovered by Gabe Kirschke to eventually set up a 21-yard field goal by Noyes with 11:30 to go in the third.

On the ensuing kickoff, a miscommunication led to Nevada failing to field the ball. Sophomore wide receiver Caleb Goodie raced down field and, inside the 1, met returner Sean Dollars at the ball and knocked it into the end zone where Jace Bellah covered it. Jamari Person caught a pass for the 2-point conversion to make it 28-0 with 11:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Brendon Lewis was 20-of-28 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown and added a game-high 109 yards rushing on 14 carries, including two 3-yard TDs, for the Wolf Pack. Cortez Braham Jr. had 141 yards receiving on nine catches.

Noyes made a 35-yarder to cap the scoring with 1:11 to play.

Nevada (3-7, 0-4) has lost three games is a row and four of its last five.

