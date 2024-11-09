Morgan State beats Delaware State 36-28

Duce Taylor threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, Jason Collins Jr. rushed for 138 yards and a score, and Morgan State beat Delaware State 36-28.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Duce Taylor threw for 218 yards and a touchdown, Jason Collins Jr. rushed for 138 yards and a score, and Morgan State beat Delaware State 36-28 on Saturday.

Morgan State started its winning drive with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. Taylor connected with Andre Crawley for an 18-yard gain on a third-and-7 play and after two 1-yard runs by Collins, Andre Crawley ran for a 16-yard touchdown before an extra-point attempt was missed.

Delaware State returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to its 42-yard line with 1:40 left. But Lance Byndon sealed it with a sack of C.J. Henry on fourth-and-4 to get the ball back.

Myles Miree added 79 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Crawley scored on his only carry for Morgan State (5-5, 2-1 MEAC).

Henry was 22 of 27 for 294 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware State (1-9, 0-3). Jaden Sutton had 19 carries for 135 yards and two scores.

