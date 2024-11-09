Missouri State accumulates a season-high 579 yards in 59-31 win over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Clark passed for a career-high 431 yards and four touchdowns, Missouri State accumulated a season-high…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Clark passed for a career-high 431 yards and four touchdowns, Missouri State accumulated a season-high 579 yards of total offense, and the Bears beat Murray State 59-31 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.

Clark’s four touchdown passes moved him past Jay Rodgers (1999) for the Missouri State single-season record (25). Clark completed 25 of 32 passes, while Jacardia Wright scored three times, including two receiving touchdowns.

Missouri State (8-2, 6-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) has its longest winning streak since the 1988-89 season and hit a program milestone with the team’s 500th all-time victory. The Bears who clicked off their sixth straight conference win for the first time since 1978.

Wright rushed for 74 yards and accumulated 92 yards receiving. Hunter Wood caught 10 passes for a career-high 108 yards and Jmariyae Robinson also eclipsed the century mark, with six receptions for 123 yards.

Jayden Johannsen threw for 249 yards with a touchdown and interception for Murray State (1-9, 0-7).

