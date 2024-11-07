Minnesota will go for its fifth straight win while Rutgers tries to end four-game slide

Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers (4-4, 1-4), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (NBC) BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota by…

Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers (4-4, 1-4), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (NBC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Minnesota by 6 1/2.

Series record: Minnesota leads 3-0.

What’s at stake?

Minnesota is on a four-game winning streak, its longest in Big Ten play in three years. The Gophers, having secured bowl eligibility, have an opportunity for a top-five finish in the first season of the 18-team league if they can keep up the momentum created by their passing attack behind transfer QB Max Brosmer. He was brought in from FCS-level New Hampshire to replace Athan Kaliakmanis, who bolted for Rutgers, setting up this grudge match against the Gophers. Coming off a bye week, Rutgers will try to end a four-game losing streak.

Key matchup

Rutgers has given up an average of almost 40 points the last three games in losses to Wisconsin, UCLA and Southern Cal. Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, who spent three seasons (2019-21) at Minnesota, becoming the DC in 2020, needs to come up with something against Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr., whose unit is averaging almost 30 points in its streak.

Players to watch

Minnesota CB Justin Walley. The fourth-year starter has been an integral part of Minnesota’s stout pass defense, with two of the team’s 15 interceptions – which ranks second in the FBS – and a team-leading nine pass breakups. He has 26 pass breakups for his career, five short of the program record.

Rutgers WR Dymere Miller. The transfer from Monmouth matched his career high with 11 catches for 131 yards. He’s the first time Scarlet Knight with at least 10 receptions since Mohamed Sanu had 13 at Army in 2011.

Facts & figures

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck was Rutgers receivers coach in 2010-11 under Greg Schiano. He followed Schiano to Tampa, Florida in 2012 when he went to the NFL. … Brosmer’s completion percentage (68.2) is on pace to set a program record among QBs with a minimum of 100 attempts. He has played four straight games without an interception, the longest streak for the Gophers since Mitch Leidner bridged the 2014-15 seasons with five interception-free games in a row. … Kaliakmanis had a career-high 27 completions and a season-best 313 yards passing against Southern Cal. … RB Kyle Monangai needs 69 yards to hit 1,000 for the second straight season. … Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was Minnesota’s OC for four seasons (2017-19, 2022).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.