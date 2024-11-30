Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday, likely ending the Buckeyes ’ hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game.

Late in the game, Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2, No. 2 CFP) got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

This loss might have been the toughest of those four for Ohio State because the Wolverines were unranked and were wrapping up a disappointing season. The Buckeyes were supposed to win, but records rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

Ohio State needs No. 4 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana to lose later Saturday in order to make it into the Big Ten title game next week.

No. 7 TENNESSEE 36, VANDERBILT 23

NASH.VILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns rallying No. 7 Tennessee from a 14-point deficit within the first five minutes to rout in-state rival Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference; No. 8 CFP) needed a big victory to impress the College Football Playoff committee enough to earn a home playoff game in December.

They beat Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5) for a sixth straight season.

Better yet, they rebounded from a nightmare start giving up the first 14 points by scoring 29 straight points. They led 24-17 at halftime on Iamaleava’s first three TD passes.

Junior Sherrill returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for Vanderbilt to stun a mostly orange crowd. Dylan Sampson fumbled on the Vols’ second play from scrimmage, and Sedrick Alexanader’s 4-yard TD run on a 26-yard drive put Vandy up 14-0 quickly.

No. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA 17, No. 12 CLEMSON 14

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers’ 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play gave No. 16 South Carolina its sixth straight win, a victory over 12th-ranked Clemson.

Sellers, a freshman in his first season as starter, finished with 166 yards rushing and two scores as the Gamecocks (9-3, 4-1 SEC, No. 15 CFP) continued a run that has seen them defeat four ranked opponents this month.

Clemson (9-3, 5-2 ACC, No. 12) drove to the South Carolina 18 with 16 seconds left — well within reach of a tying field goal — when Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr.

The Gamecocks, who were 3-3 after losing at Alabama in mid-October, have given the College Football Playoff selection committee plenty to consider with their second-half charge. Much of the credit goes to the maturing Sellers, who has played with poise under most circumstances. He shook off an early fumble and a late interception in this one as South Carolina won its second straight at rival Clemson.

No. 22 ILLINOIS 38, NORTHWESTERN 28

CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan Laughery rushed for three touchdowns and No. 22 Illinois topped Northwestern to reach nine victories for the first time since its 2007 Rose Bowl season.

Pat Bryant dashed in to score off Luke Altmyer’s 43-yard pass early in the third quarter as Illinois (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) struck for touchdowns just over 4 minutes apart early in the third quarter to open a 28-10 lead in what had been a tight game.

Altmyer, who threw for 170 yards, had a TD himself on a keeper from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter. David Olano added a field goal in the fourth to cap Illinois’ scoring.

Laughery, a sophomore running back, rushed for a career-best 172 yards and topped 100 for the first time. He entered with only one TD this season and two for his career. He had a career-long 64-yard run for a score early in the second half.

Northwestern’s Devin Turner intercepted Altmyer twice, including for a 13-yard touchdown return late in the first quarter. Thomas Gordon caught Jack Lausch’s 15-yard TD pass with a minute left, then the Wildcats added a two-point conversion to complete the scoring.

No. 25 ARMY 29, UTSA 24

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily tied the American Athletic Conference record for single-season touchdowns and threw for a season-high 190 yards and a score to lift No. 25 Army to a 29-24 win over UTSA.

Army (10-1) finished the regular season 8-0 in the AAC and earned the right to host the championship game on Friday.

Daily rushed for 147 yards, his academy-record ninth straight 100-yard game, and two touchdowns.

Casey Larkin sealed Army’s 10th victory of the season, picking off Owen McCown at the Black Knights’ 10 with 1:14 left.

Daily scored his conference-tying 25th rushing touchdown, a 42-yard run on the second play following Matteson’s pick with 10:26 remaining in the game

Army finished its regular-season home schedule with a perfect 6-0 record. UTSA fell to 0-6 away from the Alamodome.

