Michigan State TE Jack Velling placed on backboard and carted off with injury on hit against Purdue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State tight end Jack Velling was placed on a backboard and carted off the field Friday night in the first quarter against Purdue.

Velling was injured on an incomplete pass as the intended target after taking a hit from Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman.

The junior from Seattle had one catch for 11 yards before he was hurt, giving him 31 receptions and 334 yards.

Velling spent his first two seasons at Oregon State and was an AP All-Pac 12 tight end last year.

When the Spartans hired Beavers coach Jonathan Smith nearly a year ago, Velling along with quarterback Aidan Chiles and center Tanner Miller joined him as transfers.

